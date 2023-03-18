Rotary Grill Smoker

Milton Rotary Club members Bonnie McDowell, Ron Marshall and Chris Coup, with John Kuenzie, manager of Coles Hardware in Milton, stand with the April raffle grand prize. 

 PROVIDED BY MILTON ROTARY

MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club Calendar Raffle is returning for its second year.

“This is replacing a long-term fundraiser for us. We used to do a casino night up at the Watson Inn, but we were unable to do it for two years through COVID,” said Rotarian Chris Coup. “We tried to figure out a different concept that wasn’t quite as volunteer heavy. The raffle was a big success, so now we’re bringing it back for a second year.”

