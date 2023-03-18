MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club Calendar Raffle is returning for its second year.
“This is replacing a long-term fundraiser for us. We used to do a casino night up at the Watson Inn, but we were unable to do it for two years through COVID,” said Rotarian Chris Coup. “We tried to figure out a different concept that wasn’t quite as volunteer heavy. The raffle was a big success, so now we’re bringing it back for a second year.”
The raffle runs from April 1 through April 30, and raffle tickets can be purchased at The Coup Agency in Milton or Lewisburg, the Milton YMCA, Breaking Bread, Tastecraft, Coles Hardware in Milton, T-Ross Brothers, and Cuts by Kristy.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Bonnie McDowell, Milton Rotary Club member, in a Facebook Live video announcing the annual raffle. “We’re very fortunate that we have a lot of great prizes donated to us by local businesses.”
The raffle grand prize is a Traeger Tailgater smoker that has been donated by Coles Hardware.
“Coles is more than happy to donate it to the Milton Rotary,” said John Kuenzie, manager of Coles Hardware in Milton.
All tickets purchased throughout the month of April will be added back into the drawing for the grand prize.
“All the money raised by this calendar raffle goes back into the community into a lot of great projects rotary is involved in,” said McDowell.
One of those projects includes cleaning up litter around Milton.
“We divided the town up into five zones, and each zone is to have four rotarians a week,” said Rotarian Jeff Coup. “The idea is that, once a week, in each zone, the litter gets picked up.”
Since October, members of the club have been taking turns cleaning up litter around Milton. In the span of a couple hours, Coup is typically able to fill two kitchen bags. With permission from the borough, that litter is then deposited in borough garbage cans.
“I really hope we can get all the businesses, and the building owners, and tenants to want to be a part of this effort,” said Coup. “Hopefully we can all take a little pride in the appearance of our town.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
