LEWISBURG — The mom and grandmother of Landyn Zerbe offered forgiveness Wednesday at the sentencing of the motorist charged after the crash which killed their youngster.
Roger L. Kline, 69, of Beaver Springs, entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of homicide by vehicle stemming from the July 12 crash along Route 45 east of Hoffa Mill Road, East Buffalo Township.
Before comments by family members, Kline expressed sorrow and said his “heart went out to the Zerbe family.” George E. Lepley Jr., his attorney and family friend, said he never met a person with that degree of remorse.
Ashley Zerbe, Landyn’s mom, acknowledged how difficult the situation must have been for Kline and speculated that her son wouldn’t have wanted bad feelings to linger. She credited Kline for being forthright and not trying to back away from the charges.
“We hold no ill will,” Zerbe said through tears. “It was a mistake that happened.”
Zerbe spoke to Kline and imagined that Landyn was also worried about him. She believed her son’s wish would be that everyone involved get a chance to “make up and move on.”
Lynn Shaffer, Landyn’s grandmother, also noted that the crash was not intentional and that Kline had not hidden from the charges.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, said before sentencing that the accident could be a mistake as well as a crime.
President Judge Michael Sholley credited Kline for his faith and sentenced him to five years probation with several conditions.
Kline’s first six months will be served on house arrest, followed by another six months wearing an electronic monitoring device.
Kline was also ordered to bring cell phone use records to the Union County probation department during his period of probation.
Zerby, 8, was a passenger in the sedan hit from behind by the utility van driven by Kline as it waited to make a left turn. Through use of cell phone records, police determined the phone was in use prior to the crash.
Kline, who was the sole occupant of the van, was treated and released from Evangelical Community Hospital. Cody Zerbe, driver of the vehicle hit from behind, and Rowen Zerbe were also treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.