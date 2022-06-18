LEWISBURG — As almost anyone who remembers Erector Sets could testify, they were a kid's toy which taught a lot.
Erector Sets and other products of the A. C. Gilbert company will be celebrated at the 2022 National Convention of the A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Visit www.acghs.org for more information.
Bill Tanis, of Lewisburg, a member of the A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society, predicts the one-day event will be spectacular. Tanis, with his wife, plan to host the first convention in several years. Over 70 exhibitors will be displaying all the amazing things young and old engineers could make with stamped pieces of metal, nuts, bolts, wheels, cranks and the occasional electric motor.
Tanis said David Gilbert, the grandson of A.C. Gilbert, plans to attend.
Ironically, Gilbert was not a big collector of products stamped with his family name. Due to the death of A.C. in 1961 and the 1964 passing of his father when Gilbert was 11, there was little contact other than an occasional visit to the New Haven, Conn. plant.
"I remember going to the factory," Gilbert said. "I remember seeing Lassie at one point because (she) came to visit. My father sold Gilbert to the Rather Company which was a West Coast conglomerate, probably in 1963-64. They were a sponsor of the show. So I got to meet Lassie."
Gilbert said the upcoming convention will be filled with models, sets and collectors who are fun to talk to. The Heritage Society was founded in 1991, but Gilbert did not join until about 2013.
"With my dad passing, most of our family left Gilbert behind and went on to other things," said Gilbert. "The memories were great of the demise of the company and the death of our fathers."
Gilbert attended a convention with two other Gilbert grandchildren several years ago and was recently elected president of the society. He noted the passion of the collectors and the diversity of their interests was impressive.
"You'll see magic sets, electrical sets, chemistry sets," Gilbert said. "It's a great cross-section of what were extraordinary educational toys in their day."
Thanks to parts of an Erector Set received as a youngster, Tanis retained a strong interest in what is now called STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. His first complete set was received in 1960 as a Christmas gift.
But as life happens, he said people take little breaks from tinkering with Erector sets.
"As you get older, Erector Sets move to the back of the closet," Tanis said. "Girls come out into the forefront. Then in high school and college, (but) when my son was born and was old enough, Erector Sets came back out and he started to build with them."
Tanis taught engineering, architectural design, industrial technology and other subjects in a southern New Jersey district for 35 years. His son, who lives in the Mechanicsburg area, is a mechanical engineer. Three grandchildren have made plans to attend the convention in the upcoming month.
There is a diversity to projects an Erector Set fan can complete. In a household basement, Tanis has dirigibles, airplanes and a replica of the parachute jump from the 1939 World's Fair in his basement.
The vagueness of project instructions encourage creative thought, he added. Tanis recalled telling students who were apparently stuck on a project to look closely at an accompanying diagram and decide how to move forward.
"K'Nex have their place, Legos have their place, they are all great toys," he concluded. "But what I like particularly about the Erector Sets is that you have to make the determination. You have to have some manual dexterity skill for that little nut and bolt and that eye-hand coordination to tighten it."
Tanis added that A.C. Gilbert and the company he founded was the subject of a somewhat embellished movie made for television. "The Man Who Saved Christmas" received as a heartwarming drama, starred Jason Alexander, known also for his role in "Seinfeld."
