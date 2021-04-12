LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will present the Museum-at-Home: Virtual Mother’s Day Tea Party at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
“We hope this will be a fun take on celebrating mom, grandma, or any lady that plays a special role in the life of a child,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM Education director. “This tea party will be complete with homemade fascinators, tea party food recipes, special gifts for mom, and more."
The program will include an activity kit for caregiver and child to share, and a virtual facilitated program, complete with tea time etiquette led by a mistress of ceremonies. Kits will include plastic tea cups to decorate, a flowering tea ball, materials to create your own tea party attire, and additional recipes and activities.
“We so appreciate local businesses coming together to share coupons and special treats to shower moms with extra love,” said Andrea Repetz, LCM Susquehanna University Service Leader volunteer and program organizer. “Businesses like Bella’s Bliss and Gilly’s Lilies have been so generous.”
Orders are due April 24 and kits will be available for pick up May 1-7.
For additional information about the LCM and these programs, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
