LEWISBURG — Luanne Hawley, RN, Imaging Services nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital was recently presented the DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Hawley was surrounded by her coworkers, as well as hospital and nursing leadership, as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the award by Jean Lepley, a patient from November.
In the nomination, Lepley stated she has a long history of being a difficult patient to have blood drawn or to administer an IV based on her vein structure. On a visit at the hospital for a stress test, the nurses were having difficulty administering her IV. Hawley, who works in Imaging was in the area and the staff asked if she could try.
“She was immediately able to start my IV with no pain,” said Lepley.
On a return visit for another test, when again there was trouble with her IV, Lepley asked if Hawley was available and again the seasoned nurse was successful immediately.
“Luanne was so positive and professional,” said Lepley. “I was not a patient on her schedule either day but she put me at ease and was able to be successful in staring the IVs. She told me she has been an RN for 34 years. My experience was a positive one due to Luanne.”
Hawley first became a member of the Evangelical family of nurses in 1991, when she was hired as a registered nurse in Critical Care. She has continued her career at Evangelical in a variety of positions splitting her time between Critical Care and Imaging Services. She now works solely in Imaging unless called upon when needed to assist as in the case of Lepley.
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.
Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.daisynomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.