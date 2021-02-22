LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is partnering with local restaurants to provide a Kidz in the Kitchen program.
“Kidz in the Kitchen invites children and families to join local chefs in our community as they create these restaurants’ signature dishes,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM Education director. “Each week in March, participating families will receive a cooking tutorial and recipe list to make a delicious dish at home.”
Participants can complete recipes at a time that works for their schedules. The program is recommended for children age 5 and up.
“We have so many unique restaurants in our community,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM managing director. “We wanted to use Kidz in the Kitchen to highlight these amazing businesses and the tasty treats they share.”
Participating businesses include the Original Italian Pizza, Grace-Filled Goodies, Kipsies Creations, and Alees Cafe' & Mediterranean Food Store.
Plus a special lesson from a culinary chef.
“Food has always been about tradition and family for me,” adds Kelcie Angstadt-Bennett, certified Pastry Culinarian and owner of Kipsie’s Creations. “Cooking with our kids allows them to learn real life skills, explore different cultures, diversify their palettes, and create memories. Some of my most treasured memories are of baking cookies with my mom, and I hope my kids feel the same someday."
For more information about the LCM and to register for this event, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
