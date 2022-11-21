Teen council meets

Participants in a recent Union County Teen Council meeting included, from left, Jacob Kessler, Jayden Kessler, Rhys Klingler, Garrett Franck and Patricia Shively.

 Provided

LAURELTON — The Union County Teen Council held its November meeting to discuss the upcoming annual Recognition Banquet for all the participating 4-H members in Union County.

Teens shared ideas and prepared handwritten cards, as well as rehearsed a rough draft of their script for the event. The group settled on a small goodie bag for the leaders, as well as a personal thank you card.

