Teen council meets

LAURELTON — The Union County Teen Council held its November meeting to discuss the upcoming annual Recognition Banquet for all the participating 4-H members in Union County.
Teens shared ideas and prepared handwritten cards, as well as rehearsed a rough draft of their script for the event. The group settled on a small goodie bag for the leaders, as well as a personal thank you card.
Each club member received a 4-H green dress polo shirt to wear at the banquet. Teens will be handing out Best of Show, Clover, Blue Form, Club Officer, Outstanding 4-Her and various other awards, as well as county, state and national recognitions.
Union County West End Fair buyers and other 2022 supporters will be recognized. Union County has seven active clubs, and projects range from babysitting to woodworking, leadership to trail riding, veterinary science to horticulture and tie dye to fiber arts and everything in between.
Members also discussed destinations for a group trip this winter or next spring.
