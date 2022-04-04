Lewisburg man accused of assaulting teenager

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple accounts after allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
Tyler Adams, of Colonel John Kelly Road, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors (two counts), unlawful contact with minor and indecent assault as the result of incidents which occurred between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23 at an address along Colonel John Kelly Road.
While investigating a property damage incident, troopers said they learned Adams was involved in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl. A search of Adams' cell phone allegedly uncovered evidence that he engaged the girl in sexual relations on multiple occasions.
