Depictions of Santa Claus

Dr. Paul Barba

LEWISBURG — Iconic cartoons of jolly St. Nicholas were not always meant to be the picture of seasonal joy, especially during the Civil War era, according to a local professor.

Dr. Paul Barba, an assistant professor of history at Bucknell University, said illustrator Thomas Nast created one of the contemporary depictions of Santa Claus that American families became accustomed to.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.