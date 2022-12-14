LEWISBURG — Iconic cartoons of jolly St. Nicholas were not always meant to be the picture of seasonal joy, especially during the Civil War era, according to a local professor.
Dr. Paul Barba, an assistant professor of history at Bucknell University, said illustrator Thomas Nast created one of the contemporary depictions of Santa Claus that American families became accustomed to.
“Some credit him with creating the first images of the modern Santa, but it’s really hard to discover the first of most pop culture phenomena,” Barba said. “He seems to have been among the earliest to popularize the images we associate with Santa today, although the figures of Santa Claus and Father Christmas have a long history, both in North America and Europe, which reveal similar iconography.”
During the Civil War, Thomas Nast was an illustrator for the Harper’s Weekly magazine, and displayed the first iconic image of Santa Claus on the cover of the magazine.
Barba said during the time of the illustration, Nast played a role in convincing white northern audiences of the merits of emancipation through his cartoons, which were political in nature.
“Nast’s cartoons were always political, if not outright partisan,” Barba said. “Scholars have recognized him as Abraham Lincoln’s visual propagandist, especially when it came to emancipation and the legacies of the Civil War. Nast offered a particular vision of the meanings of black freedom, one that reflected white northern, Victorian-era ideas and values.
“One of Nast’s most famous cartoons during the era, titled Emancipation, was both a critique of slavery and a justification for Lincoln’s emancipation program,” he continued. “In it, he’s essentially making the argument that slavery corrupted black family life, and that emancipation would reform it. This was a very particular attack on slavery, one that would resonate with northern middle-class readers.”
Barba explained that many Union soldiers were witnessing the destructive nature of slavery firsthand on the war front.
“It’s hard to divorce his Santa Claus imagery from this context,” Barba said. “Nast seems to have valorized northern, Victorian-era understandings of family, with established roles for men, women, and children... This valorization was apparent in his Santa Claus cartoons, where he fused sentimental middle-class imagery with an adoration of children and an embrace for consumer culture. Thus, his Santa Claus cartoons were hardly apolitical.”
Barba explain how Nast formed the ideology of his political views into his artwork.
“Nast’s first Santa Claus cartoon, as far as I know, was from 1863, after the second Emancipation Proclamation,” Barba explained. “It was an image of Santa Claus distributing presents to children in a Union camp. The implicit message was that Union soldiers were fighting to preserve this simple, middle-class way of life that had been corrupted by secessionists and the southern slaveholding society they had embraced.”
Barba believes there was more to Nast’s drawings of Santa than just an entertainment feature.
“The sentimentality illuminated in the images is hard to understate,” Barba said. “(Nast), along with many other northerners, was engaged in a rhetorical battle with secessionists and their allies during and after the war. Even if in only subtle ways, his Santa Claus cartoons advocated a cultural paradigm that he found worth preserving.”
And not only was Nast’s depictions of Santa politically impartial they also portrayed the popularization of commercialism during the Civil War Period which carries over to today, Barba said.
“Ironically, his embrace of consumer culture also spoke to the transformative nature of the period, how much times were changing, despite his romanticism and longing for a simple way of life.”
For the most part, while Nast’s Santa Claus was seen as a benevolent and kind, his other cartoon images are less warm and cozy.
“Nast’s familial sentimentalism, clearly evident in some cartoons, was contrasted by his frequent use of violent imagery,” Barba said. “His support for the war — and for a strong military in general — was, according to the scholar Baird Jarman, a reflection of his belief that enemies should be beaten into submission. Many of his political cartoons included murderous activities, dead bodies, and other obvious symbols of violence.”
In today’s world, Nast would not have gotten away with printing some of the images that were printed, Barba said.
“Nast also trafficked in racist imagery often,” he said. “He especially harbored prejudices against Irish people, whom he caricatured in animal-like fashion throughout his cartooning career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.