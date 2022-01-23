BLOOMSBURG — Professor and author Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University's 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Carver Hall's Gross Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public. Anyone in attendance must properly wear a face mask.
Shabazz has authored five historical novels and has served as project advisor for the PBS award-winning documentary, "Prince Among Slaves." She is co-chairperson of the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.
