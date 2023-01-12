MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway has released its 2023 schedule of events featuring 30 dates for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, along with an even dozen events for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Following the season opener at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, a new Williams Grove event for the World of Outlaws will hit the track for the first race under the lights on Friday, March 17, when Central Pa World of Outlaw Madness unfolds.

