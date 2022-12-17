District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Endangering the welfare of children
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man is being charged with DUI, unsafe driving, reckless driving, careless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children, following a traffic stop Nov. 10.
According to a state police affidavit, troopers spotted Kelvin J. Johnson, 41, pulled off along old Route 15 in White Deer Township. Police say a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Johnson's vehicle, where a child was in the back seat.
Police allege Johnson failed field sobriety tests and a blood draw showed Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .214%.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A traffic stop in Lewis Township, Union County Nov. 6 has resulted in a Middleburg man being charged with driving under the influence.
Troopers said they observed a vehicle with off-road lights and dark tinted windows traveling south on Millmont Road in Union County's Lewis Township.
Police pulled the vehicle over and allegedly detected an odor of marijuana and alcohol coming.
Driver Dalton J. Ewing, 25, and charged him with DUI, and DUI while under the influence of a controlled substance. Ewing had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .115% and also had marijuana in his system.
Terroristic threats
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man is being charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Police said Jerimie R. Delcamp, 42, allegedly showed up at a woman's home in White Deer Township on Dec. 3, when he was not allowed at the residence.
Police report Delcamp also placed a gun, ammo and a spent shell casing in the woman's car.
State Police at Milton
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Donald Austin, 54, of Mifflinburg, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:03 a.m. Dec. 12 at Judy Road and Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Michael Sheets, 47, of Bloomsburg, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:36 a.m. Dec. 11 at North Ridge and Broadway roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Hit and run
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Devin Barth, 20, of Milton, reported being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene as he walked along the roadway.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 7 along Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said Barth reported being struck in his left arm, which was in pain.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Toby Wise, 29, of Sunbury, was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 28 along Walbash Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2002 Audi TTS driven by Wise lost control and struck a tree. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Harold Falls, 65, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of a box containing solar panels, valued at $260.
The incident occurred between 12:09 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at 249 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 89-year-old Lewisburg man and an 88-year-old Lewisburg woman reported writing out two checks for $5,770 and $1,450 respectively, after being scammed into believing they won the Publisher Clearing House Sweepstakes.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 along Tressler Boulevard, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Scott Keister, 55, of Milton, and Amanda Long, 35, of Watsontown, were charged as the result of an incident troopers said occurred at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1725 Turbot Ave., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Ashley Beaver, 37, and Robyn Anspach, 37, both of Watsontown, were victims in the incident, troopers said.
Trespass
TURBOTVILLE — Audrey Shevchenko, 24, of Watsontown, was charged after allegedly trespassing at Warrior Run Heritage House.
The incident occurred at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 13 at 5 Church St., Turbotville.
