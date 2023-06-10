Pedaling out polio

MIFFLINBURG — Jeff Coup's passion for Rotary International's efforts to eradicate polio stretches back to 1985, when he became the Rotary District 7360 PolioPlus chairman. Coup still holds the post to this day.
"I don't have a personal connection to polio," Coup recounted. "When I first read... that Rotary really felt they could make a significant impact on the eradication of polio, and make it only the second disease ever eradicated, after smallpox, I thought it would be a tremendous accomplishment. I bought into it right away."
Coup believes Rotary International is edging closer to reaching its goal. However, funds are still needed to support the effort.
To support the cause, he's spearheading the annual Pedals Out Polio bicycle rides, to be held Saturday, June 17, beginning at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 211 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg. Registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., with the rides to follow.
"Rotary and its partner organizations are really putting on a push to hit unimmunized areas of the world, and also the two spots — which are Afghanistan and Pakistan — where polio is still endemic," Coup said. "There is hope that within the year, they can actually stop the transmission of the wild polio virus.
"What they are finding is there are now fewer and fewer strains of the virus," he continued. "If they can interrupt these strains, they will interrupt the transmission."
Coup noted that the governments of both Afghanistan and Pakistan are cooperating with vaccination efforts.
"For so many years we were saying we were very close to eradicating polio," Coup said. "It seems like the can keeps getting kicked down the road. I really think the end is in sight. It's still going to take a huge amount of money to do this final immunization.
"They have to continue to immunize for three years after the last wild case of polio, just to make sure it's still not lurking somewhere in the environment."
Coup started holding bike rides to benefit the PolioPlus effort in 2011. That year, he, Eric McDowell and Michelle Simons rode through communities in the Rotary District, while collecting donations.
"Others joined us on different days (of the ride)," Coup noted.
The current rendition of Pedals Out Polio started in 2015.
This year, there will be three different, non-competitive, rides. They're designed for riders of different skill levels.
The Jack's Mountain 50 will cover 47.7 miles of roads between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Coup noted that the ride includes 3,137-feet of climb, with a maximum grade of 14.4%.
A 22-mile ride will take place along Penns Creek. Coup said the ride has only 550-feet of climbing.
A third, self-guided ride is being offered on the nine-mile Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, between Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
A suggested minimum $25 donation is suggested from adult riders, with a $5 donation suggested for children under 12.
All donations are tax deductible, and checks should be made payable to The Rotary Foundation, designated to Rotary's Global Polio Eradication Campaign.
Coup offered thanks to everyone who has supported the PolioPlus campaign.
"I'm very proud of our Milton (Rotary) club," he said. "They always support the PolioPlus efforts greatly, and support the things that I'm doing."
Coup said club members annually assist with the Pedals Out Polio event.
"The (Rotary) district itself, they really do a good job of supporting the cause," he said. "I think an awful lot of people have bought into the fact that this will be an extreme important accomplishment, not just for Rotary, but for the world.
"This is not just being accomplished because of only Rotarians making donations," Coup added. "We need all of the general public to make donations to PolioPlus. We can't do it just on our own. It's Rotary leading a worldwide campaign for the eradication of polio."
Checks can also be made out to The Rotary Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 36, Milton PA 17837.
"When polio is finally declared eradicated, (donors) can feel good that they were also a part of it," Coup said.
