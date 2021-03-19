Memories of March 11, 2001, remain vividly engrained in my mind. Each time the NASCAR Cup series visits the Atlanta Motor speedway, I reflect back on that day.
This year my memories of that date are particularly strong as it’s been 20 years, which seems hard to believe.
My first visit to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, I sat in the now-demolished back-stretched grandstands. I was wearing a Terry Labonte T-shirt and quickly realized I should’ve brought my jacket into the track as it was a bit cool that day.
Dave Blaney, driving the No. 93 Dodge for Bill Davis Racing, had one of the best races of his career that day. He led 70 laps in the race until dropping back with a tire problem. The wheel later fell off of his car after a pit stop.
A number of drivers remained in contention for the win throughout the race. However, in the closing laps it was a two-man fight for the victory between Jeff Gordon and Kevin Harvick.
Somehow, Harvick managed to barely edge Gordon to the finish line to claim his first win in just his third start in the series.
Aside from being Harvick’s first win, the victory was particularly monumental as he stepped into the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt was killed in a last-lap crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.
While my memories of the day are quite vivd, the lasting impression I left the track with is of the overall mood of everyone leaving the track. Big, burly men — not just one or two, but hundreds if not thousands — were walking out of the track largely silent and in tears.
Just three races after their racing hero died in the biggest race of the year, they witnessed the team he drove for return to victory lane with a young driver filled with potential.
One week after I visited the Atlanta Motor Speedway, I returned to the race track and witnessed Dale Jarrett claim the victory after Dale Earnhardt Incorporated driver Steve Park dominated a race at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
Of the drivers who were racing full-time in 2001, only Harvick and Kurt Busch still compete in the Cup series on a regular basis.
As the NASCAR Cup series races this weekend in Atlanta, a seven-time series champion will attempt to do something no other NASCAR champion has accomplished.
With Jimmie Johnson’s recent announcement that he’ll contests the four long-distance IMSA races this year, he could become the first NASCAR champion to claim an overall win in this country’s most prestigious endurance race, the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Given the long list of legendary drivers who have won Sebring, should Johnson accomplish the feet he will further solidify his position as one of the greatest automobile races of all time.
The only overall Sebring race winners to have even scored a victory in NASCAR’s top series are Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt.
Johnson’s IMSA co-drivers are 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and two-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner Kamui Kobyashi.
