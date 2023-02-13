MILTON — An actress from Delaware with a passion for stepping into the shoes of historical figures visited Milton Sunday afternoon for an engaging performance as one of the United States’ most prolific first ladies.

Jill Lawrence Holland stepped into the role of Jacqueline Kennedy for a fascinating performance in the Milton Area High School library, as part of the Milton Historical Society’s winter lecture series.

Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.