MILTON — An actress from Delaware with a passion for stepping into the shoes of historical figures visited Milton Sunday afternoon for an engaging performance as one of the United States’ most prolific first ladies.
Jill Lawrence Holland stepped into the role of Jacqueline Kennedy for a fascinating performance in the Milton Area High School library, as part of the Milton Historical Society’s winter lecture series.
The unique experience allowed the audience to immerse themselves in history, from a first-hand point of view. Lawrence Holland took on the voice, mannerisms and appearance of Kennedy as she shared stories from significant events throughout her life.
A few of the stories shared included her parents’ divorce and how it affected her personality as a child, meeting John F. Kennedy at a dinner party and the restoration of the White House.
Audience members shared laughs as they enjoyed “Jackie Kennedy’s’ sense of humor throughout the performance. On a few occasions, silence fell over the room as some of the more tragic moments of her life were shared.
Lawrence Holland, in an emotional delivery, recounted the stillbirth of daughter Arabella, and later the guilt brought on by the assassination of her husband while he was serving as president.
Immediately following her performance, Lawrence Holland broke character by kicking off her shoes, sitting at a desk and stating “Let’s talk turkey!”
Several individuals raised topics ranging from the research into Jackie Kennedy’s life to the scandals and conspiracy theories surrounding the Kennedy family.
A few questions were brought up on the subject of JFK’s infidelity.
“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room,” Lawrence Holland stated. “I knew that there were other women with Jack Kennedy, but before I started researching, I had no idea how many of them there were.”
Lawrence Holland later shared one of the challenges she encountered during her preparation the role.
“I’ve really struggled with finding the love for Jack Kennedy,” she said, adding that it was difficult for her to see the love for a man that she would personally never attach herself to, due to his lack of faithfulness.
As Lawrence Holland closed the question and answer session, she mentioned that it was 36 minutes over the scheduled hour. Judging by audience participation, this well-received lecture could have easily continued.
Lawrence Holland dedicated her performance on Sunday to her mother and father, who were in attendance.
This was the second in a lecture series presented by the Milton Historical Society. The next lecture, titled “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital,” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the high school library. It will be presented by Scott Bomboy, who is with the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia
Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.