LEWISBURG — After the COVID-19 pandemic squashed 2020 summer learning opportunities, technology camps are making a comeback through a partnership forged between Technology Advantage Inc., the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Geoff Craven, Technology Advantage administrator, said his organization is a nonprofit which works closely with CSIU and other organizations "to bring technology and other resources to the region."
In 2018, Technology Advantage partnered with CSIU to offer a series of drone camps.
"That was a success," Craven explained. "It went over very well. When we moved toward 2019, we expanded (the camps) to include coding, building video games."
He said 2020 forced the shutdown of many summer camps, including those which would've been offered through Technology Advantage.
This year, he said it had been a challenge to offer the camps, while providing other activities for the children to complete.
Craven approached Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell about partnering with the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center about hosting a series of camps.
As a result, the following camps will be offered at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, for two week periods: Drone Camp, beginning June 21; Robotics Camp, beginning July 5; Coding and Building Apps and Games, beginning July 19; and 3-D Print Camp, beginning Aug. 2.
The camps will be for children in grades three through seven. They will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
McDowell said participants in the Lewisburg YMCA's full-day child care day camp can opt to participate in the camps, at an additional cost. In addition, she said non-camp participants can also enroll in the technology camps.
"This seemed like a really unique opportunity to build a partnership, and to build a program we are currently not doing, an area we haven't focused on," McDowell said.
"Here in Lewisburg, at the YMCA, we are building the day camp and doing a fantastic job with all the sports programming," she continued. "This opens up a whole other opportunity."
Craven said the camps will be led by two interns majoring in secondary education.
"That's a partnership with CSIU," he said. "None of this would be possible without the CSIU's support... They've been so support of helping... through a grant with the CSIU we're able to have two secondary-education interns helping."
Craven also noted equipment for the camps are being provided through Technology Advantage and CSIU.
The drone camp, Craven noted, is the perfect example of the lessons students will learn by participating in any of the camps.
"Kids love to fly drones," he said. "We will set up an obstacle course... Fy (the drone) through a hoop, three feet beyond. Do that five times in a row. Obviously, at that point, I think they realize the importance of coding and learning to program the drone to do that."
More than just learning to fly a drone, Craven said the camp will focus on learning to program drones to fly in various conditions.
"We'll set up assignments, real-life scenarios," he explained. "One of them might be a water rescue, or something like that. They would have to program their drone or fly over a certain thing, drop so many feet and take pictures."
In past camps, he said experts from PPL Electric Utilities and PennDOT have spoken to participants.
"They will come in and talk about careers with kids, things they might want to consider," Craven said. "PPL, in the past, has brought in one of their quadcopters."
He's hopeful that someone with NASA will speak via Zoom to participants in the robotics camp about the space agency's use of robotics on Mars.
All of the camps will feature an element of coding.
"We want kids to have fun," Carven said. "While they're having fun, they're also learning to code. That will help them through live, that critical thinking skills.
"I am pretty passionate and excited about technology," he continued. "I am really excited about these camps... It's not only the cool factor. It's being able to learn and be exposed to that type of technology."
Each of the four camps will be open to about 15 participants. A limited number of spaces remain available.
The cost of each camp will be $135 for Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA members and $150 for non-members. Financial assistance will be available.
To register for the camps, visit gsvymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.