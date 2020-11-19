SUNBURY — Rape charges have been filed against a Sunbury man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 8 in Northumberland.
Daniel Frank Severn, 23, of 823 Renns Road, Sunbury, has been charged with felony rape (two counts) and sexual assault. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
According to court documents, a woman reported that after drinking alcohol she woke up in a bed with Severn. A sexual assault exam revealed the woman sustained physical trauma to her pelvic area, and bruises on her shoulders and wrists.
Court papers said DNA samples taken from the woman matched Severn's DNA.
According to online court records, Severn was released after posting 10% of the $100,000 set bail. He is prohibited from consuming alcohol as a condition of the bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 16 before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.