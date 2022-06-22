LEWISBURG — The land development plan for a second phase of townhouses off St. Anthony Street was given conditional approval Tuesday by Lewisburg Borough Council.
Walnut Buildings may now proceed with the Derrstown Village Phase II, provided the developer makes agreements with the borough for stormwater easements and to expand the Hazel Tree Alley right of way for maintenance.
Townhouse owners will also need to agree to a driveway maintenance and use pact and the borough will be paid for a post and mirror at Beck Street. Additional fees will also need to be covered and other conditions met.
Some waivers to the borough’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) were granted by the council, including the requirement that an alley not be the only means of access to a lot, trees with a minimum diameter of 2 inches be placed on alternate sides of the street at 30-foot intervals and the requirement that private driveways be confined to the lot served.
However, a motion to grant a waiver to a separate SALDO regarding street lighting was rejected 3-4 by the council. Representatives Jordi Comas, Michael Derman and Dianne Powers voted in favor of the waiver while Debra Sulai, Bina Bilenky Trahan, David Heayn and Jaime Grobes voted against.
The discussion of waiving a borough requirement for lighting at intersections and at 150-foot intervals, at defined pedestrian crossings and other locations as deemed necessary by council included talk of whether more of St. Anthony Street would feature the borough’s familiar tri-globe street lighting.
Options included so-called serpent head street lighting which was noted to provide higher level of illumination.
A motion to approve a $119,734.45 payment to Dave Gutelius Excavating for street and alley improvements was approved. It included a change order to the final quantities needed. The payment came from the borough’s liquid Fuels Fund and General Fund.
Grobes was approved to fill the unexpired term of Ward 4 Representative Elijah Farrell who had resigned. Ward 4 still has a vacancy due to the resignation of Marlene Lira.
As no nominations were submitted, Solicitor Andy Lyons noted the opening will go to a borough Vacancy Board. He said the process could result in a selection by the Court of Common Pleas if no one comes forward and is approved by a deadline.
Lira also served on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. The name of Janice Butler was approved as a replacement but it was unclear if she would accept.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez proclaimed the first Friday in June will be an acknowledgment of National Gun Violence Prevention Day in the borough.
June 24 was also proclaimed Agnes Day so that the heroism, resilience and human cost of the 1972 flooding will not be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.