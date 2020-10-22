HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 61 over a six county area. Six new deaths were reported across four counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 27 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union County, nine in Lycoming County, eight in Columbia County, two in Snyder County, and one in Montour County. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland and Montour counties and one each in Columbia and Snyder counties.
Statewide, cases rose by 2,063. Since March the state has logged 188,360 cases, data released by the Department of Health showed. Thirty new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,592.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 107 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,295 cases (106 deaths)
• Columbia County, 996 cases (41 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 861 cases (31 deaths)
• Union County, 613 cases (8 deaths)
• Snyder County, 391 cases (16 deaths)
• Montour County, 257 cases (9 deaths)
