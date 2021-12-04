MILTON — A Warrior Run alum who developed a passion for martial arts while serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam is retiring after more than 30 years of sharing the arts through the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
Larry Fletcher recently announced his retirement from leading the martial arts program offered through the GSVYMCA. He said the program will be placed on hold, for the time being.
Fletcher grew up in Watsontown, with his family moving to Milton for a few years before returning to Watsontown. He is a 1968 graduate of the Warrior Run High School.
After high school, Fletcher voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army.
"When I was stationed in Vietnam, I became friends with a South Korean sergeant," he said. "He kind of showed me a few things (with martial arts). It was not a classroom setting."
Fletcher noted he was stationed at a base located next to a South Korean base. It was there that he met Sgt. Kwun, who taught him tae kwon do.
Aside from learning martial arts while serving in Vietnam, Fletcher touched on his responsibilities with the Army.
"I had two responsibilities," he said. "One was laying out strike zones for artillery."
That was done using maps.
"I was a courier," Fletcher said. "I would take a satchel, they would put it on my wrist."
Armed with two different guns, Fletcher would get on a helicopter, and be transported to deliver the satchel to a general at another base in Vietnam.
"I never knew what was in the satchel," he said. "It could've been lunch... It was (likely) documents they didn't want just anyone to have."
Fletcher was based in Arizona after returning from Vietnam. Upon his discharge, he married his wife Marian and the two built a house in Winfield.
Fletcher worked for years at Moore Business Forms in Lewisburg.
In 1980, he started taking martial arts classes at the Sunbury YMCA. Eventually, the instructor resigned and Fletcher took his place, focusing on kung fu.
Through the years, the program expanded to YMCA branches in Milton and Union County. Fletcher has taught more than 2,500 students.
Respect and discipline were the major areas of focus for Fletcher in leading the classes.
"Anyone can kick and anyone can deliver a punch," he said. "The respect and discipline keeps you from using the techniques when it's not necessary."
Through his more than 30 years of teaching through the GSVYMCA, Fletcher has only expelled two students from his classes. One used the skills they learned to fight. The other he heard threatening to use the skills to start a fight.
"I was not looking to develop the most skilled and most powerful student," he said. "I took on everybody that had a desire to learn."
His students have included those with autism and Down Syndrome.
"We had kids that came into the class, these kids would get in trouble at school," Fletcher said. "Their grades were in the toilet."
Through the respect and discipline they were taught, Fletcher could see a change in many of those students.
"Soon, I had those kids coming to me with their report cards, showing me how much they improved," he said. "That's the discipline."
Two of Fletcher's students have gone on to become border patrol agents, one worked as a sniper in the armed forces and another became a doctor in California.
"The success stories go on and on," he said. "The success stories outweigh the failures."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fletcher said the GSVYMCA has not been able to offer martial arts classes, due to safety concerns and protocols.
Since many instructors who assisted him came up through classes — and some instructors resigned to attend college — Fletcher said he was left without help as future instructors were unable to progress through classes.
In addition to the pandemic impacting the program, Fletcher will soon be having surgery.
"I'm heartbroken that I have to give this up," Fletcher said.
He said the YMCA will be consulting with him if it opts to again start the program. Fletcher also noted his passion for the organization.
"A great bunch of people work at the Y, all the branches," he said. "They're friendly, they're helpful. They are great people.
"I am not deserting the YMCA," Fletcher continued. "I will be available any time they need some help."
In recent years, he coordinated the GSVYMCA's efforts to collect holiday donations for the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program.
"I see a lot of the kids that come into the (martial arts) program," Fletcher said. "I could tell their parents didn't have a lot."
As a result, he was always looking for ways to help those in need in the community.
One day, while teaching at the Sunbury YMCA, Fletcher said someone from the Toys for Tots program came to the branch and asked if a collection bin could be placed there.
"I always thought Toys for Tots was a worthy program," he said. "As many years as I've been with the YMCA, I made decisions on my own. I automatically said 'yes, bring the box in.'"
The collection of toys extended to the Milton and Mifflinburg YMCA locations, with Fletcher overseeing the receipt of the donations.
GSVYMCA Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell and Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall both praised Fletcher for his years of dedication to the organization.
"I have seen first hand how the skills and values Larry has taught in his program changed lives for people of all ages," McDowell said. "His passion and love for teaching his students is what drove him to such a long career with him.
McDowell said she's sad to see Fletcher retiring, and the kung fu program ending.
"We congratulate him on leading a very successful program for so many years and wish Larry well on his retirement," McDowell said.
"Larry will always be part of our GSVY family," Marshall said. "He has been involved and dedicated to our martial arts program for three decades. He also has the best interest of his students and he always taught the character values of the Y."
Marshall said Fletcher's commitment to the YMCA will always be appreciated.
"You will never find another more dedicated instructor, one who truly cared about his students, both inside and outside of our Y facility," he said.
Jody Reuss, the Milton YMCA's director of Childcare, offered similar sentiments.
"Larry has been here and extremely dedicated to the youth that come into his programs," she said. "He's been wonderful and will be sorely missed."
"I am going to miss this," Fletcher said. "I really will miss those students."
He hopes the students he taught over the years will always remember what the lessons they learned.
"We had such a mix in our class of different people," Fletcher said. "The only thing they had in common was, they are a student. I would hope... they do not forget the important values of life they learned."
