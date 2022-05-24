LEWISBURG — Take time to know every staff member were words of advice Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh would leave to her successor.
“Teachers, support staff, administrators, all on the personal level. Really develop trust with them,” said Baugh, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent since 2020. “We have some really strong people. Sometimes they are the silent people. I hope the person who eventually takes on this position has the opportunity to empower those voices.”
Baugh has confirmed she will be leaving the job as superintendent at the end of the school year, one year before the expiration of a three-year contract. She will reportedly be taking a similar position at the Garfield County (Colo.) School District 16 in order to be closer to her husband.
Baugh began in Lewisburg after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced a mid-March 2020 suspension of the school year. Uncertainty loomed over the school year ahead as a COVID vaccination had yet to be introduced. E-school and in-person options were available but there were numerous obstacles to be endured.
“All parents really want is what is best for their kids,” Baugh said, in reflection. “When things are not certain and school would have to look different than it has for 100 years, that makes you a little nervous because it is your child.”
On seeing the district return to something closer to business as usual, Baugh said she wished she could have taken a look at how it was before the pandemic.
“Teachers are really exhausted,” Baugh added. “This has been very difficult for them because many of them are parents too.”
Baugh’s three-year contract was for $165,000 annually.
Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, LASD board president, noted a contract for Assistant Superintendent Cathy Moser to serve as interim superintendent is on the agenda of the May 26 board meeting. The search for a new superintendent will “take some time over the summer” to consider next steps.
Zimmerman acknowledged Baugh’s contribution to the district
“We understand that she is pulled to Colorado by her family,” Zimmerman noted. “While we wish she could have been with us longer, we certainly understand and value the central importance of family.”
