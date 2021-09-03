LEWISBURG — Curbside collection of tree trimmings will begin Monday, Oct. 11 in the Borough of Lewisburg and continue through Friday, Oct. 15 on the normal street maintenance schedule.
Trimmings must be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. All other trimmings can be taken to the brush pile 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Wolfe Field Complex off St. Anthony Street.
