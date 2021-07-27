SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market (SFM) will join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1-7.
The market, which operates each Saturday May through November, will celebrate with events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, the movie "Kiss the Ground" will be shown.
The Saturday, Aug. 7, includes: 10 a.m. to noon, music by Tim Burns; 11 a.m., proclamation from Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed; 11 a.m., remarks from guest speakers.
The Market is located in The Commons, located on the corner of Market and Pine streets in Selinsgrove.
