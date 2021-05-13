LEWISBURG — Traffic noise, specifically from vehicular exhaust systems believed to be altered, came to the attention of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission on Wednesday evening.
Mike Molesevich, business owner and former Lewisburg mayor and council member, recounted a particularly noisy weekend day earlier in the month. He said what he heard on Sunday, May 2, illustrated noise at “the worst it has ever been” in the borough.
“It was a beautiful, sunny, warm day,” Molesevich told the commission. “People who wanted to enjoy the warm, sunny day also had to endure probably the noisiest Sunday I have ever experienced in downtown Lewisburg, and that is in 42 years.”
Molesevich cited a similar message circulated by Bob Albin, owner of lodging in the borough, and called on the commission to uphold the state motor vehicle code. He added a local brake retarder ordinance also had a section prohibiting vehicular noise.
“We really need to get this addressed and stop avoiding it,” Molesevich concluded. “There are people in town willing and wanting to help.”
Jack Malloy, commission chair, and BVRPD Chief Paul Yost said citations have been issued using recently acquired monitoring equipment.
“We’ve been out over 18 monitoring sessions with officers and myself,” Yost said. “We spent almost nine hours sitting on Market Street based on the state noise standards for exhaust.”
Yost said higher-end noise levels were measured among the thousands of vehicles which went by.
“During that time we only had five violations of the decibel standards set by the state,” he said. “Motor vehicles over 6,000 pounds are 88 decibels, motor-driven cycles are 84 (decibels) and motor vehicles, any other combination are 78 (decibels).”
The highest readings were from three-axle trucks in the 83 to 85 decibel range, which Yost noted were not in violation. He added that during the monitoring time, only five motorcycles passed, none of which were violation according to decibel readings taken.
However, Yost said three traffic stops were made after the study time resulting in warnings or citations. He said continued monitoring would be planned as the weather gets warmer.
The decibel meter bought by the BVRPD was not certified, Yost added. It also has to be set up 50 feet from the roadway. Commissioners added that weekends seemed to be the most likely time for motorcycle violations. Yost replied that seven monitoring sessions were done on weekends.
Commissioner Jordi Comas asked how muffler violations could be enforced. Yost noted that it was easier to find a system with baffles removed on a motorcycle than on an auto.
“If you read the law literally, if you buy something you should never change anything on it,” Yost said. “At the time of inspection allegedly, the inspection stations are to check that decibel level as part of the inspection process. I’m not aware of any that follow those protocols and yet issue a sticker.”
Setting up an official vehicle test site for vehicles passing through was a lengthy undertaking, Yost added. The modifications were out there, he added, and officers were pulling over vehicles if they were loud. Officers have also been able to issue a card requiring a vehicle to be inspected again at an official inspection station.
Yost said he understood the frustration involved, but said there were limits to pulling motorists over. He was surprised as to how few vehicles were in violation when monitoring equipment is properly placed.
Yost said officers responded to recent complaints about loud motorcycles but found that the bikes were compliant.
There were also differences between the normal decibel level at Water and Market streets and the Market Street intersection with Third Street. The same vehicle may sound louder at Third Street.
Commissioner Char Gray suggested warning signage at the risk of cluttering the entry to the borough with signs.
Commissioner and Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner asked if there was any legislation pending to lower the maximum decibel level for motorcycles. Yost said there was none that he knew of.
Molesevich added that a cooperative effort with other municipalities, notably with Mifflinburg, could be explored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.