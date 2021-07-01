MIFFLINBURG — Identifying an illegally altered car, truck or motorcycle exhaust system can be tricky for law enforcement.
Jeffrey Hackenburg, Mifflinburg Police chief, acknowledged it was clearly against the law to drive with a modified exhaust system. But it was difficult to identify one solely by measuring its sound with an audio meter.
“The vehicle code makes it very obvious,” he said. “It is easy to enforce if you have a modified exhaust or a not working exhaust.”
But as has been noted by other area police agencies, variables in measuring the sound from a vehicle can complicate enforcement. Among them, the surroundings from where the tests are taken and sounds generated when multiple riders ride in a group.
“There is no way to be able to pull one (rider) out of the crowd and say you’re the one that is too loud,” Hackenburg said. “We certainly don’t have enough reason to pull the entire group over and test them one by one. We don’t have the probable cause to do that.”
Similarly, police have said a quick glance at an exhaust system may not clearly show whether it is actually altered. Test studies and local enforcement action have been thus netted few citations by police.
Local critics of excessive vehicular noise have commended “Operation Quiet-Down-Town,” an initiative introduced last month by West Chester Police (Chester County).
The program reportedly added patrols and used plainclothes officers to identify violators who can be stopped within blocks of the alleged violation. West Chester Chief of Police James Morehead said stopping riders with obvious violations such as not wearing protective eye gear could lead to discovery of altered exhaust systems.
Hackenburg surmised that West Chester, a larger population center, had the financial resources to support a larger department.
“Ultimately, that is what it comes down to,” he said. “If (borough) council deems it not enough of a problem for us to expend resources and time and training on, then we won’t do it.”
However, Hackenburg said the early weeks of summer have seen an increase in vehicles believed to have exhaust systems permitting intentional backfiring. Patrols have been directed to watch, listen and initiate a traffic stop as needed.
“It it happens, clearly there is something not right with the system, it has either been modified or there is something wrong with it,” he said. “Go ahead, stop them and ask about it. If they modified it, you’ve got an obvious violation. If they say they don’t know why it is doing it, then we require them to go get it inspected.”
If a motorist can make a vehicle backfire on demand, Hackenburg said they won’t do it when they see a police car.
