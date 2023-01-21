WATSONTOWN — Laura Inlow was deeply moved upon encountering a pregnant woman living on the streets of Harrisburg.
"I always wanted to do something with the homeless," said Inlow, who volunteers as a missions coordinator through West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield.
"As I'm receiving donations, I'm also able to see where needs are," she explained.
Through connections she made while receiving items to be donated to various missionary causes, Inlow connected with individuals from the Harrisburg area.
"They took me to a homeless encampment, in Harrisburg," she recounted. "I was able to build some relationships.
"This one family I met in November, the woman was pregnant," Inlow continued. "I was taking supplies down to them, weekly."
She noted that the woman, and her family, have since been able to find a place to live. Through her mission work, Inlow will be helping to furnish the family's home.
She also became keenly aware of the many needs of Harrisburg's homeless community.
"There's at least 80 individuals living in tents," Inlow said. "Some are older, some are veterans. It's hard times."
In learning of the concerns of the homeless, she learned there's a particular need for blankets.
With that in mind, Inlow turned to Watsontown's Revival Tabernacle to assist with collecting blankets for the homeless in Harrisburg. She recently visited the church to collect 96 blankets which had been collected through the church's Angel Tree program, and members.
Inlow, who previously lived in Northumberland County, has deep connections with Revival Tabernacle as she attended services there.
Church Pastor James Bond said it was important to jump on board to support Inlow's efforts to assist the homeless in Harrisburg.
"Laura had been our hurricane and flood relief coordinator when we sent (supply) trucks south after those events," Bond explained. "She called and said 'we have a need, to help homeless people.'"
He noted that the church assists people in need, in the local community, across the state and around the world. He praised those who support the efforts.
"I'm overwhelmed by the generosity of our church members and community members," he said.
Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, Bond said his church has raised and donated more than $10,000 to support Ukrainian pastors. The funds have been used to provide food, and other vital needs, to Ukrainians impacted by the conflict.
"This is what the Bible says to do," Bond said. "Jesus commands his disciples to go to teach (his word) and to baptize."
His wife, Jilline Bond, is president of the Milton Ministerium. She noted that Revival Tabernacle is a "mission-minded church."
She was particularly touched when Inlow reached out about providing blankets for the homeless.
"The mission is right here in our back yard," Jilline Bond said. "It troubled my spirit that just a short distance away (from the homeless in Harrisburg), I live in a house... Compassion, not judgement, comes to my heart."
Sharon Bond, James' sister, coordinates the Angel Tree program. She noted that the effort has primarily provided Christmas gifts to local children in need.
"I prayed God would expand my territory," Sharon said. "To see him doing this (blanket project) is a good thing.
"We are trying to reach our community with the love of Christ," she continued. "We feed them, we cloth them, we given them drink... In meeting the basic needs of others, we can show them Christ's love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.