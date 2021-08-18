WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz have announced a schedule of upcoming events and activities.
The puppet organization will be participating in Balloonfest Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Hughesville.
The organization will be in the Milton Harvest Festival parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The group will perform Sunday, Sept. 25, at Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St., Montandon. A performance will also be held at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Faith UMC, 203 Arch St., Sunbury.
An open house will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Kingdom Kidz puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
