LEWISBURG — Temperatures in the upper teens, with a frigid wind chill, didn't detract scores of people from traversing along Market Street Friday morning as the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival formally got underway.
Rick and Kathy Auckerman, of Leiwsburg, stopped by Hufnagle Park on the blustery morning to check out DeMartino's Ice Company stacking 235-pound blocks of ice on top of each other, off loading from a forklift brought in to raise the blocks to height.
"We've never watched them carve the sculptures, so we came out to see them," said Kathy.
Robert Higareda, of DeMartino's Ice Company, said his crews would be working on the larger ice sculptures Friday and will come back Saturday to do a few more.
The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival will be held today and and Sunday, and features larger ice sculptures in Hufnagle Park, along with smaller ones placed in front of businesses along Market Street.
During a stroll with their pups through the downtown Friday Ellen and John Flacker-Darer, of Lewisburg, stopped by Brushstrokes Gallery and Art Supply during a brief snow squall to admire a finely carved sculpture of a fish.
"We love the ice festival," said Ellen. "February can be a very long month so it's good be outside. It's also a good reminder to support our local businesses, and it shows off Lewisburg very well."
John Darer noted he was looking forward to taking part in Saturday afternoon's Polar Bear Plunge.
Outside Elizabeth's, An American Bistro, employee Amy Grosser swept leaves in the blustery conditions. Grosser said she was just tidying up a bit.
"I like the festival a lot," she said.
Further down the street, in front of the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, Marsha Knoster and Debbie Wetzel strolled along with Wetzel's grand children, Elena Espinosa and Ella Wetzel.
"We come almost every year," said Debbie. "Just seeing the whole community come together in Lewisburg is really nice. And, all the activities for all the ages makes for a really nice time," she added.
Jack and Darlis Dyer, of Danville, also made the trip to Lewisburg to see the sculptures.
"We've never been to the ice festival," said Darlis. "This is the first year we could go on a week day because I just retired. The artwork is just impressive."
At the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Executive Director Ellen Ruby was bundled up and ready to take her stroll through the downtown.
Ruby said she was thrilled with the excitement and sense of community that the ice festival brings to the downtown.
"It's a really fun time as there are family friendly events, events for the kids, and kids at heart," she said. "Plus there are events for those 21 and older.
"We want to thank our sponsors, especially Evangelical Community Hospital who help to make this event happen," Ruby continued. "This is a collaborative event as we have eight non-profits who also come together and work together to make it a terrific weekend.".
With the cold weather, she said the sculptures should remain pristine throughout the festival.
"I really like watching them carve," Ruby said. "It's literally watching blocks of ice being turned into artwork. I love watching it."
Today’s schedule of events includes:
• Frosty 5K, 9 a.m. registration at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. Presented by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club.
• Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival Children's activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
• Chocolate Festival Chocolate Flight, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at Meixell Diehl Insurance and the Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center.
• Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge, 2:30 p.m., the Lewisburg Landing at St. George Street, Lewisburg. bit.ly/PlungeLBG.
• Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club Hearty Chili Cookoff, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg.
• Chocolate Gala to support the Donald Heiter Community Center, 6:30 p.m., Lewisburg Hotel, Lewisburg.
