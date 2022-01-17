MILTON – The Central PA Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors selected its 2022 slate of officers at its reorganizational meeting Thursday morning, Jan. 13.
Rob Jones, a board member and volunteer with the Milton Historical Society, was elected chairman. Now serving as first vice chair is Skyler Herb, a sales and marketing representative with Skyworks Equipment Rental. Chenelle Thomas, director of operations with ClearView Asset Protection, is now second vice chair. Lennea “Nea” Brown, business manager for Heritage Springs Memory Care, will serve as treasurer this year. The same four directors also make up the executive committee.
Jones was reelected to a second three-year term.
Thomas was just elected to a new term after being appointed to an open seat in 2021.
While the aforementioned are new to the officer role at the Central PA Chamber, Brown previously served as first vice chair and was asked to return in the treasurer capacity.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber president/CEO, noted there was lots of interest in being a board officer this year.
“It is wonderful to see so many business and organization leaders want to step up to assist with the Central PA Chamber’s vision and mission,” she said. “Those who were elected are highly respected by their peers, and not only at the board level but by the membership at-large.
“I look forward to working with this executive team throughout 2022 in order to continue being trailblazers in our arena, and assisting our members in all their endeavors.”
