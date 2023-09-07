Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Garrett Krouse, 30, of Middleburg, 12 months probation, complete Snyder County Drug Court successfully, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension; concurrent sentence of 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Nathan Bickel, 34, of Sunbury, six to 12 months in county jail, 85 days credit for time served in prison, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Travis Perkins, 29, of Shamokin, time served (148 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Cindy Smith, 67, of Milton, two years probation, $500 fine plus costs, $21,757.11 to Calvary Tabernacle Church for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
• Dustin Waugh, 51, of Montoursville, $100 fine plus costs, $140 restitution to Diane Prichart for criminal mischief; six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, one-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Daniel Roden, 32, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Lonzy Thomas Barnes, 36, of Shamokin, $250 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Zackery D. Hayes, 27, of Shamokin, one to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; one to six months in county jail, 10 days credit for time served in prison, $50 fine plus costs for theft by deception; one to six months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one to six months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
• Kenneth Robert Deeter, 49, of Watsontown, seven days to six months in county jail, seven days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Tiffany Ann Poeth, 36, of Sunbury, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Milton Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Margaret Lieberman, 87, of Lewisburg, reported $200 being missing from her purse.
The incident was reported between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 at 130 Magnolia Drive, Lewisburg.
State Police at Montoursville Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Montoursville woman reported being scammed out of $41,000.
The incident occurred between April 1 and July 17 along Brushy Ridge Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
