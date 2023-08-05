District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), driving at safe speed, no rear lights, and turning movements and required signals have been filed against Luke Geleta, 20, of Littlefalls, N.J.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 3?07 a.m. July 8 along Westbranch Highway, near William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said they spotted a vehicle driven by Geleta traveling at a high rate of speed. Once stopped, Geleta exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .155%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Brandon Walls, 29, of North Second Street, Philadelphia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and obedience to traffic-control devices.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:09 a.m. July 12 at Route 15 and North Seventh St., Lewisburg. Police said Walls exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .205%.
DUI
EAST BUFFAL TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts) and stop and yield signs have been filed against Paul McGee, 56, of West Union Street, Allentown.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:21 p.m. July 11 at St. Mary and North 15th streets, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said McGee exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .198%.
Aggravated assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 19 year old from West Milton has been charged in the alleged assault of a retail store employee.
Jovan Garcia, of High Street, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Garcia approached an Walmart employee — whom he knew from prior interactions — in the grocery section, punched the employee in the face and threw them to the ground. Garcia and another individual allegedly continued to kick the employee as he was on the ground.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department
Hit and run
LEWISBURG — Police are investigating an incdent which occurred at 2:35 a.m. Aug. 3 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South 15th Street, Lewisburg.
According to a press release issued by Sgt. Fred Hetrick Jr., a tractor-trailer which had just picked up two storage containers at a home on South 13th Street attempted to turn right onto South 15th Street, from Washington Street. In doing so, the truck struck overhead wires, pulling them down and damaging a telephone pole. Two homes also sustained damage.
Police said the truck fled the scene, and was later located in the Shamokin Dam area. There were no injuries and the incident remains under investigation.
