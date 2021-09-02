LEWISBURG — Rising waters from heavy Wednesday rainfall were unlikely to slow down the $1.35-million floodplain restoration project underway at Hufnagle Park.
So noted Steven Beattie, Lewisburg Borough community development and grants manager, who said coffer dams and a pumping station installed to divert the flow of Limestone Run were removed the day before.
The stream was allowed to flow through the construction site for a time with the approval of the Union County Conservation District.
“There really is no concern, except we are losing a couple of days of construction,” Beattie said. “They’ve got to put everything back into place, de-water the site (and) let things dry out. And then they will get back in and start working.”
Beattie said the rapid flow of a large amount of water would not compromise the work done to date.
“They are still in the process of constructing a lot of the rock and boulder structure,” Beattie added. “The final form of the stream has not been constructed yet.”
The floodplain restoration project will allow a more stable flow of water through the area once completed. The “natural floodplain” will also be aided by removal of older retaining walls and riparian material associated with faster-moving water and erosion.
Beattie said rainfall events such as the passing through of a tropical storm illustrated the long-term value of the project. Its estimated end date was unlikely to be affected by the high water this week.
