LEWISBURG — Resignations with regret were accepted by Union County commissioners at their most recent meeting.
Resignations of Katie Bertinet, senior deputy prothonotary, and Kristin Hollenbach, adult probation officer, will be effective Friday, May 21. They served respectively in the Union County Prothonotary Office and the Union County Probation Office.
Commissioners also approved a letter of support for Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funds sought by Evangelical Community Hospital. The hospital plans to apply for $900,000 in funding for a more efficient chiller for their main campus building.
A county-funded agricultural land preservation sales agreement of $202,448 was approved for Eleanor Miller and an 83.6-acre crop and cattle farm in Buffalo and West Buffalo townships.
An application for burial expenses were also approved for the late George Workman Jr.
