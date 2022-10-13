MILTON —A new part-time has joined the Milton Police Department’s roster.
Clarence Kelly was approved as a part-time officer with the department during Wednesday’s borough council meeting. An officer with Point Township, in the part-time capacity, Kelly will fill in when Milton has vacancies in shifts or if additional offers are needed.
“We have been working with Milton for a couple years now,” said Kelly. “We’ve been training with them and assist on calls with their task force. So I’m hoping to expand upon my relationship, learn, grow and contribute in any way that I can.”
The council approved a request from the Milton Winterfest Comittee to hold events throughout December. Adding on to this approval, Milton resident David Hoover requested to bring his reindeer, Prancer, to the tree-lighting event.
Hoover said the department of agriculture will approve of the location of the pen in Lincoln Park. Hoover and Prancer are both certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and by the USDA. Council approved the addition of Prancer.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.