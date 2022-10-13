Clarence Kelly approved as part-time police officer for Milton Police Department

Clarence Kelly

 Chris Shaddock/The Standard-Journal

MILTON —A new part-time has joined the Milton Police Department’s roster.

Clarence Kelly was approved as a part-time officer with the department during Wednesday’s borough council meeting. An officer with Point Township, in the part-time capacity, Kelly will fill in when Milton has vacancies in shifts or if additional offers are needed.

Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

