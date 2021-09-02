MILTON — The Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 102 L Market St., Milton.
Under the direction of Russell Wynn, Jr., and Connie Pawling-Young a group singers will offer selections in a variety of styles.
“At Last” and “Sweet Caroline” will bring back memories of years gone by. “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen,”and “If My Friends Could See Me Now” from “Sweet Charity” represent Broadway. Patriotic numbers include the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” “The Lord Is My Light” is a spiritual number which will be performed, and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” will end the program.
Solos will be performed by Chris Dreis, Naomi Dreis, Hank Baylor, Leslie Krebs, Sharon Styer, Russ Wynn, Natalie Waltz and Pam Dunmeyer.
Accompanists are Brett Hosterman Pawling-Young on piano, John Collins on drums, and Dr. Brent Fisher on flute and piccolo.
