WATSONTOWN — Over the 2021 St. Patrick's Day holiday period, nine people were killed in 213 alcohol-related crashes across Pennsylvania.
Kim Smith, safety press officer with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), presented that statistic during a press conference held Friday to highlight the dangers of driving while impaired.
The conference was held at the Watson Inn and attended by representatives from PennDOT, the Highway Safety Network, Pennsylvania State Police and Watsontown Police Department.
Smith reminded that it's "never OK to drink and drive."
She noted that her statistics related to last year's fatalities covered a period from 6 p.m. Friday, March 12 to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.
"Please remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving," Smith said. "If you plan to go out and enjoy the evening with alcohol, make sure you refrain from driving.
"Walking impaired can be just as deadly as driving impaired," she continued. "Designate a sober friend to walk you home."
Mike Diehl, Community Traffic Safety Project coordinator with the Highway Safety Network, opened the press conference by noting tWatson Inn will be placing stickers highlighting the importance of sober driving on all take-out containers. Similar posters will also be placed throughout the business.
Both Diehl and Pennsylvania State Police Community Service Officer Andrea Pelachick noted that troopers will be ramping up their patrols throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend.
DUI checkpoints and roving patrols will be held across the region.
"Each trooper is trained to look for impaired drivers and put them through (sobriety) testing," Pelachick said.
The Watsontown Police Department will also be stepping up its patrols this weekend.
"We will also be looking for illegal guns, drugs, money, (conducting) aggressive traffic enforcement," Chief Rod Witherite said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.