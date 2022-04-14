District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Rape
POINT TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Cogan Station man has been charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and corruption of minors as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:45 a.m. over a period of several months in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Kilburn had inappropriate contact, three or four times, with a woman.
DUI
MILTON — A 27-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) after being stopped at 2:18 a.m. March 6 along Lincoln Street, Milton, when police said a vehicle he was operating was too close to another vehicle.
Cody Shaffer has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and following too closely. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .225%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. May 4.
DUI
MILTON — William Cole, 52, of North Front Street, Milton, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and maximum speed limits.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 18 along Arch Street, Milton. Cole allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. March 4.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Two counts of driving under the influence, along with charges of no rear lights and restrictions on alcoholic beverages have been filed against Slater Carson, 22, of Main Street, Watsontown.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 27 after police said they noticed a vehicle being operated by Carson had a rear light which wasn’t functioning.
Carson allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .101%.
DUI
MILTON — A 26-year-old New Columbia man has been charged after police allegedly spotted him driving a vehicle with no headlights on at 1:32 a.m. March 4 along Filbert Street, Milton.
Dayton Wagner, of Pleasant View Road, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), no headlights and careless driving.
Upon being stopped by officers, Wagner allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .188%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 13.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a vehicle she was driving lost a wheel while being followed by a trooper.
Shaina Wagner, 31, of Elm Street, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:45 a.m. March 6 at Route 405 and Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Wagner exhibited signs of impairment after a vehicle she was driving lost a wheel, as they were following behind. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .204%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 27.
DUI
MILTON — Brandon Vicente, 27, of Waterbury, Conn., has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
A vehicle operated by Vicente was stopped at 2:08 a.m. Nov. 19 at Broadway and Front streets, Milton, for driving without its lights on. Police said Vicente exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .180%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. May 11.
Retail theft
MILTON — A 36-year-old Milton woman has been charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after allegedly leaving Weis Markets, on various occasions, without paying for $263.44 worth of goods.
Desirea Goscominskie, of Mahoning Street, has been charged as the result of incidents which occurred between Nov. 20 and Jan. 10 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 13.
Terroristic threats
MILTON — Jacob Beaver, 23, of Hepburn Street, Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal trespass.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred April 3 along Staton Avenue, Milton.
Police said Beaver entered a home, and threatened and grabbed a woman.
Bad checks
MILTON — A bad checks count has been filed against Brittany Morgan, 27, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, after she allegedly issued a check for $428 — which was returned for non-sufficient funds — to Beck and Platt Fuels.
The incident occurred between Jan. 10 and March 15 along Shakespeare Avenue.
Retail theft
MILTON — Toby Shade, 35, of Shakespeare Road, Milton, has been charged with retail theft.
Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 28, Shade allegedly left Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton, without paying for $19.96 worth of merchandise.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. April 13.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Summary trial
• Tyler M. Goldsmith, 29, of Winfield, was guilty of driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.
State Police at Milton Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 42-year-old Watsontown man reported to police that someone opened an M&T Bank account in his name.
The incident was reported at 9:46 a.m. April 11 along Russell Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
