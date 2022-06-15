NEWARK, Del. — Two Union County students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Delaware.
They included Margaret Karpinski of Winfield and Theresa Zeh of Lewisburg.
To qualify, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point-average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
