MILTON — Additional charges resulting from a wild vehicle pursuit have been filed against a 35-year-old New Columbia man who allegedly spent weeks on the run from police.
Rick Waugaman — who previously had numerous charges filed against him by the Watsontown Police Department — appeared Wednesday via video in front of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, for a preliminary hearing on the initial slate of charges. Waugaman is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder said Waugaman was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 15.
In January, Snyder said police had six warrants for Waugaman’s arrest, including two protection from abuse violation warrants, one warrant for a felony firearm’s violation, one warrant for flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanor warrants for stalking and harassment.
Immediately following his apprehension, he was arraigned before Diehl on numerous charges, including harassment, terroristic threats, stalking, firearms not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, contempt for violation, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude, and operation on streets and highways.
Waugaman on Wednesday waived those charges on to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
In addition to appearing before Diehl on the charges filed by Watsontown police, Waugaman was arraigned Wednesday on additional charges filed by state police
The latest charges stem from Waugaman's Feb. 15 apprehension, according to court documents.
Tpr. Ty Brinninger has charged Waugaman with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating privilege suspended or revoked, class of license, disregard traffic lane, not yield at roadway and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
According to court documents filed by Brinninger, Waugaman was encountered in the area of Ficks Hardware, located along the Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, by Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer and Sgt. Todd Ulrich.
"Waugaman refused police orders and fled into a wooded area near Ficks Hardware, on his motorcycle," Brinninger wrote, in court documents. "While attempting to establish a perimeter, Waugaman fled from the wooded area on his motorcycle, and fled east through lawns."
A pursuit was initiated by Tpr. Eric Dreisbach, who was soon joined by Tpr. Benjamin Markosky.
"Waugaman jumped an embankment when entering the roadway and continued to flee east on Susquehanna Trail," court documents state. "At one point, Waugaman entered the parking lot of Rovendales Garage at a high rate of speed, and exited again by jumping an embankment."
At that point, court documents state Waugaman attempted to enter Interstate 180 eastbound while traveling in a westbound direction.
"As a result, Waugaman did not stop his motorcycle and collided with Tpr. Markosky's vehicle, causing injury to Waugaman," court documents state. "Waugaman was taken into custody and transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment."
When apprehended, Waugaman was allegedly found to be in possession of a .22-caliber handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to jail on $150,000 bail for the latest charges, according to online court records.
Court documents previously filed against Waugaman detail the initial charges filed by Watsontown police.
In an incident which occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 along Pennsylvania Avenue in Watsontown, court documents state that a woman who held a protection from abuse order against Waugaman reported finding a tracking device on her car. The device was traced back to his phone number.
On Nov. 7, court papers allege Waugaman texted the woman 28 times, and earlier in the day had gone to her home.
Among the 28 text messages, Waugaman allegedly stated police would need a “body bag” for himself and “others.”
At 7:10 p.m. Nov. 13, court papers state the woman called police to report she was scared as Waugaman had phoned her and said he was coming to her home.
At 1:57 a.m. Nov. 17, court documents state the woman called police to report that Waugaman was inside of her home.
Officers found Waugaman sleeping on a bed in the woman’s home. As he was being taken into custody, Waugaman allegedly jumped onto a bed, toward a firearm, and yelled that he was going to kill himself.
Watsontown Officer Robert Baker and Milton Cpl. Dan Zettelmoyer were able to keep Waugaman from reaching the gun.
Court documents indicate the firearm in that incident was registered to someone other than Waugaman, and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
One day later, on Nov. 18, court papers state the woman reported to police that Waugaman called her home, from a hospital where he was staying. It was noted that Waugaman was involuntarily committed to the hospital following the events of the prior day.
The next incident documented in court papers occurred at 12:34 a.m. Jan. 13.
Officer David Podgorney wrote in documents that police received a call from the woman reporting that Waugaman was banging on her door.
When Podgorney arrived on scene, he stated that Waugaman was fleeing on an ATV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.