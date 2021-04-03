MILTON — PennDOT maintenance crews in Northumberland county will pick up litter Tuesday, April 6, along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147 in Northumberland County.
Work will take place during daylight hours and is weather permitting.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
