Hit and run
RUSH TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man has been charged with hit and run and related charges following an alleged incident at 8:23 a.m. Oct. 11 along Boyd Station Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Brody A. Gearhart, 25, was traveling west in a 2016 Isuzu which left the roadway, went into a yard, struck a mailbox and fled the scene. Gearhart was cited with careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
