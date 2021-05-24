LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will conduct all courses fully in person during the fall 2021 semester, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak announced, citing the University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their arrival this fall and the faculty's overwhelming preference for teaching in person.
Barring any unforeseen pandemic developments, hybrid and remote instruction will not be offered as options.
“This will allow us to return to what we do best: teaching and learning in a residential environment with highly personalized, face-to-face instruction,” Mermann-Jozwiak wrote in a Friday email to students, families and employees.
Classroom health and safety protocols will be in place. In partnership with the Environmental Health & Safety Committee, members of Mermann-Jozwiak’s staff are working to safely increase classroom density, while observing governmental safety guidelines. Information about masking and cleaning protocols and other health-related considerations will be shared later.
“We recognize that the decision to discontinue hybrid and remote instruction will present challenges for some students,” wrote Mermann-Jozwiak. “We understand that some of our international students continue to face challenges related to obtaining visas and travel restrictions, and we will continue to work with them using partner programs so that they can continue their education.
“I look forward to resuming the daily interactions that make the Bucknell experience so very special for our students, and hope that the return to a more ‘normal’ campus experience this fall renews our appreciation for each other,” she wrote.
