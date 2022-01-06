MILTON — The Milton Class of 1972 is looking for address for several class members.
Those class members are: Rose Bastian, Raymond Beck, Steven Brown, Renee Coup, Harmon Gair, Richard Gorell, Charles Klinefelter, Fay Miller, Urban Passmore, Stephen Reichard, Susan Shreck, Stephen Smith, Sally Snyder, James Thomas, Linda Wagner, Steven Wagner, David Watts.
Anyone with information on any of the class members can email miltonclassof1972@gmail.com.
