LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode Basic Life Support Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. For children age 11 and up.
• Safe at Home by Safe Sitters, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the REC (Regional Engagement Center), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. For children in grades four through six.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
