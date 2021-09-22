THARPTOWN — "Rolling roadblocks" will be in place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 on north and southbound Route 61 about 400 feet north of Center Street, Tharptown.
The roadblocks, about 15 minutes each, were required by contractor M.J. Electric, as they plan to pull utility cables across the roadway. Each was expected to last approximately 15 minutes.
Slow moving traffic should be expected while work is completed.
