WATSONTOWN — Three local women are preparing to take off their shoes and lead an event designed to raise awareness of, and funds to help combat, human trafficking.
The Barefoot Mile, benefitting Joy International, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. The event is being coordinated by Vickie Eberhart, Julie Savage and Alisha Buck.
Participants are asked to walk 1 mile while barefoot, and contribute to the cause.
Eberhart was first moved to organize The Barefoot Mile locally three years ago after she saw Jeff Brodsky, of Joy International, appear on a television program.
"He's been walking barefoot for years to bring awareness for child sex trafficking, and to help save them," Eberhart said.
According to Savage, the Colorado-based Joy International sets up missions to save individuals from the sex trafficking trade.
In addition, the organization provides educational programs to help integrate the victims back into society.
Buck said Joy International has saved more than 2,500 children and young women from trafficking.
While she has participated in the walk each year it's been held near Watsontown, this is Buck's first year helping to lead the event.
"I work in the banking industry," she said. "I've learned how to identify trafficking in the banking industry."
According to Buck, she's taken specialized training courses to help identify individuals who come into a bank that may be trafficking victims.
In addition, Buck said certain financial transactions can provide clues that trafficking is taking place.
During one online training session, Buck heard a presentation from someone rescued from trafficking.
"I can't even imagine being in that spot," she said. "When you hear someone who went through that, my heart crushes for them."
Eberhart and Savage have also attended presentations by trafficking victims.
At the presentation she attended, Eberhart said the victim was drawn into the trade at an early age.
"A lot of it starts with children," Eberhart said. "There's no way to get out."
She was moved by the presentation she attended.
"It touched my heart to know this lady is a survivor," Everhart said. "She is bettering her life. She's starting a new life."
Savage, a certified trauma therapist, was also moved after hearing a trafficking victim speak about five years ago.
As the mother of daughters, she said the topic hits home and it's important to raise awareness of the issue.
The three noted the prevalence of human trafficking in Central Pennsylvania.
"Route 15 intersects with so many interstate systems," Savage said. "If anyone wants to take a child, they can be gone."
"Route 15 is a connector for them," Buck said, adding that trafficking is also known to occur in the Harrisburg area.
Over the last two years, The Barefoot Mile held near Watsontown has raised $10,000 to support Joy International. The goal this year is to attract 100 walkers and raise and additional $10,000.
"It's about raising funds, but it's also about raising awareness (of trafficking)," Eberhart said.
She added that those who are unable to walk are welcome to come and watch the walkers trek along a course, to be laid out in a grassy area at the church. In addition, Eberhart said those who are unable to walk barefoot can do so with their shoes on.
Information on trafficking will be available at the event. Savage said several related nonprofit organizations will also be in attendance.
Nonprofit organizations working with trafficking victims that wish to participate in the event can contact Eberhart at veber@windstream.net for more information.
Eberhart can also be contacted for additional information on the walk.
To pre-register for or contribute to the effort, visit www.thebarefootmile.org, and select "Watsontown, PA." Donations can also be made by texting WATBFM to 50155.
