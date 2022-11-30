Schlegel-Culver launches state Senate campaign

SUNBURY — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) has announced her candidacy to potentially fill the 27th State Senatorial District seat being vacated by John Gordner.
She has represented the 108th State House District since her election in 2010, winning reelection six times since then.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to seek my party’s nomination for the 27th State Senatorial District," Schlegel-Culver said. "I have dedicated my life to the service of others, and I would like to put my experience to work by serving the greater Susquehanna Valley in the Pennsylvania State Senate.
“I am a problem solver and committed to the future growth of our region and the commonwealth. We need to focus on growing the paychecks of Pennsylvanians and bringing down the cost of basic necessities rather than increasing the size and reach of government or the influence of special interests. If elected, I will always put the residents of the 27th State Senatorial District first.”
Gordner announced his resignation effective Nov. 30, which will create a vacancy in the 27th State Senatorial District.
He will be assuming the position of counsel in the office of the Pennsylvania Senate interim president pro tempore.
The 27th District includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder Counties as well as a portion of Luzerne County.
“We all owe Sen. Gordner a debt of gratitude for his 30 years of dedicated service to our area and the commonwealth," Schlegel-Culver said. "It’s been my privilege to serve with Sen. Gordner in Harrisburg and to partner with him on countless projects here in the Susquehanna Valley. I join many others in wishing Sen. Gordner well in his future endeavors.”
Prior to serving in the legislature, Schlegel-Culver served for more than 20 years as district office manager in the office of former State Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108).
As a representative, she has been involved with securing funding for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway; sponsoring legislation to empower families and providing additional tools for law enforcement agencies to locate missing persons; and advocating for state funds for various local projects, including the recent announcement of $2 million to renovate and repurpose the former Sunbury Hospital.
In addition to her professional service, Schlegel-Culver is involved with many local community organizations including: the Early Learning Investment Committee; Greater Susquehanna Valley and Central PA Chambers of Commerce; the Community Giving Foundation; Everyone’s Playground Advisory Council; the United Way of Pennsylvania; Soroptimist International; and Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI). She also serves as an advisory board member for The Salvation Army of Sunbury.
Schlegel-Culver is a Shikellamy High School graduate and earned a degree in political science with a concentration in public administration from Bloomsburg University. She lives in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, with her husband Tom, son Joshua and their family dog Rooney.
The Culvers are active members of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Sunbury.
According to state law, the lieutenant governor must schedule a special election to fill the vacant Senate seat in no sooner than 60 days after the vacancy, and no later than the primary election in May.
