FORKSVILLE — The Sullivan County PA Council on the Arts’ 30th Fall Art Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 in the Blue Building of the Forksville Fairgrounds.
One of the highlights of the annual Sullivan County Fall Festival, the Art Expo invites artists from across North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York to compete for prizes totaling $1200. All official winners, adult and student, will be selected by three judges provided by the arts council.
For more information, visit sullivanpaarts.org or call 570-245-5694.
