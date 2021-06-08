TURBOTVILLE — Rides, games, a party band, a pet parade and other fun were part of a summer-like Monday night in Turbotville.
The Turbotville Area Community Carnival has opened and will continue daily through Saturday, June 12, in the community park. Sponsors include the Borough of Turbotville, the Community Carnival Committee and event sponsors.
Opening night live entertainment included a performance by One80, a rock band dedicated to rock hits from the 1980s.
Matt Eyer, vocalist, said the six-piece band formed more than four years ago. They have been looking forward to a summer where they can return to area stages with more “rocked up country” and other pop music.
“Last year put a hinder on things,” Eyer said of the pandemic of 2020. “It is good to get back and the weather is great.”
Eyer shared the vocal duties with Jill Baker. Other band members included Eric Berger, Rich Baker, Charlie Vincent and Andrew Breen. Their performance was sponsored by The Teek Bar and Grill and The Roost Bar.
Live music scheduled for the stage at the Turbotville Train Station also includes Memory Lane, GC and Company, Greenwood Valley Boys, Lucky Afternoon and Top Shelf.
The rides and games on the midway are being presented by Garbrick Amusements. They included the Garbrick Amusements Railroad, Ferris wheel and others. Food vendors participating include area nonprofits such as Warrior Run cheerleaders, Turbotville Lions Club, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church and others.
Traditional ski-ball, still offering six wooden balls for 25-cents, was balanced by more modern midway games. Among them, Roller Boller, where the player tries to get a bowling ball to rest precisely in a “dip” on a metal track. Game operator Mikayla Aurand of Bloomsburg said it was challenging but the prizes were great.
The Turbotville Community Parade will assemble at 6 p.m. and move at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, from King and Queen streets. Organizers said the parade will be held rain or shine. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.