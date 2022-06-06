WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Neurosciences recently welcomed Lucas Mariano, CRNP, and Oriana Bughi, PA-C, to the Neurosurgery team at UPMC in North Central Pa.
Mariano received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Waynesburg University and his master’s degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University. Additionally, Mariano has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lock Haven University, Lock Haven.
Bughi received her bachelor's degree in biochemistry from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., and her master’s degree in health sciences with physician assistant certification from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.
